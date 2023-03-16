Stock & Land
Nunniong Hereford stud at Ensay sells bulls to four breeders

By Bryce Eishold
Updated March 16 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 1:10pm
Nunniong Hereford stud principal Phillip 'Bluey' Commins, Ensay, with local breeders Kerry and Phil Geehamn, Ensay, who bought Lot 11 for $11,000. Pictures by Bryce Eishold

*26 of 38 Hereford bulls sold to $11,000, av $7500

*Eight of 12 Angus bulls sold to $7000, av $5625

*Three of six Shorthorn bulls sold to $8000, av $6500

Four cattle buyers from across Gippsland have shared a slice of Nunniong Hereford's top draft of bulls during the Ensay stud's 33rd on-property sire sale.

