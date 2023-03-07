Stock & Land
Home/News

Women in agriculture vital to problem solving, says scientist

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
March 7 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverine Plains Research and Operations director Dr Sara Hely will be speaking in Wangaratta on Thursday evening. Picture supplied

A leading northern Victorian climate scientist says learning to be resilient was one of the key reasons behind her gaining credibility in the male-dominated agricultural sector.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.