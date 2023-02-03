Members of the Australian Fresh Produce Alliance (AFPA) have elected Montague managing director Scott Montague as its chair.
Mr Montague will take over from Fresh Select's John Said, who served as chair in 2022.
Montague grow, pack and market a range of fresh produce including apples, pears, stone fruit, grapes, citrus and cherries in Victoria.
Montague also grow and market a range of branded apples well known to Australian consumers, such as JAZZTM, envyTM and yello®.
Mr Montague has over 25 years' experience in the fresh produce industry and has previously held a range of industry based roles.
"During the past year, John Said has done a remarkable job as chair of the AFPA, leading our effort to address workforce challenges and support industry growth, through new and improved export market access," Mr Montague said.
"I would like to thank John for his hard work and commitment to progressing industry issues."
He said there would be a renewed focus on both sustainability throughout the supply chain and improving technical market access to capitalise on growth opportunities for the fresh produce industry in export markets.
The AFPA is made up of the largest growers in the fresh produce industry, representing half of its annual turnover.
"As a group, AFPA members represent half the turnover of our sector, but importantly, across the membership, we also partner with a supplier network of more than 1,000 fresh produce businesses," Mr Montague said.
