Stock & Land
Home/News

Australian Fresh Produce Alliance elects third generation grower as chair

February 3 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott Montague will take over from Fresh Select's John Said as chair of the Australian Fresh Produce Alliance. Picture by Andrew Miller.

Members of the Australian Fresh Produce Alliance (AFPA) have elected Montague managing director Scott Montague as its chair.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.