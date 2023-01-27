A feasibility study has been launched into the construction of a major pipeline, designed to provide water security for farms and small communities across parts of the Central Goldfields, Northern Grampians and Pyrenees shires.
The proposed Southern Wimmera and Northeast Pyrenees Water Supply is a major infrastructure project designed to consolidate water supply across almost 300,000 hectares spanning parts of the three local authorities.
The Natte Yallock Landcare Group met with local councils and Grampians Wimmera Mallee Water in 2019 to discuss the challenges of prolonged dry seasons and the impact of climate change.
"This is a significant project that could deliver many economic and community benefits for the region," Pyrenees shire council chief executive Jim Nolan said.
"Delivering water to towns that do not currently have a sustainable supply, productivity improvements for the livestock, grains and wine sectors, better environmental flows in rivers and streams, and driving new investment and jobs in the region are just some of the potential outcomes."
Councils working with GWM Water and their consultant would shortly be issuing letters to landholders to gauge whether there is sufficient demand for the project, as well as assist with the technical detail and concept design for the proposed pipeline routes.
The initial discussions highlighted the need for a highly efficient, fit-for-purpose water infrastructure system in the region.
In October 2022 a $300,000 grant was announced under Victorian Government's Investment Fast Track Fund stream to support a feasibility study and help get the project investment ready.
A steering committee meeting, attended by multiple agencies, was held in Beaufort to get the study underway.
Pyrenees Shire Council is leading the project and has engaged GWM to deliver the study with support from the three shires.
Matching funds of $75,000 in cash and $70,000 in-kind have been committed by project partners.
