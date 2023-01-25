More than 42,000 doses of the Japanese encephalitis vaccine for humans have been distributed to health providers in priority Victorian local government areas since the virus was detected.
Victoria's Department of Health say that take up of the vaccine has been progressing well.
"Since the vaccination program for Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV) was expanded in November, we have seen a steady vaccine uptake within priority LGAs," the spokesperson said.
"Anyone spending large amounts of time outdoors in these areas should take extra care to prevent being bitten by mosquitoes."
Those eligible for a free vaccine include people who are two months or older who live in the Campaspe, Gannawarra, Greater Shepparton, Indigo, Loddon, Mildura, Moira, Swan Hill, Wodonga, Towong, Benalla, Wangaratta and Strathbogie LGAs.
They also need to show they spend at least four hours outdoors per day for unavoidable work, live in temporary or flood-damaged accommodation, or are involved in flooding clean-up efforts.
In December, the Victorian Department of Health confirmed that a man living in the Campaspe shire was the first Victorian case of JEV this mosquito season.
The virus is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito, and people cannot be infected by eating meat.
The Department of Health have advised that those who are camping, working or spending time outdoors in inland riverine regions and up towards the Murray River should take extra care to prevent being bitten by mosquitoes.
They've suggested wearing long, loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing, using insect repellents, clearing stagnant water around your home, and avoiding areas with lots of mosquitoes, especially at dusk and dawn.
Five people died of JEV in Australia in 2022 and a number of piggeries throughout northern Victoria have been undertaking efforts to prevent the disease spreading in pigs.
Northern Victorian pig farmer David Wright said many farmers had been hard hit by the outbreak with income streams impacted.
He said he had "gone pretty hard" on his own farm.
"We've sprayed externally around the outsides of our sheds, and consulted with people around chemicals and what to use and what not to use," he said.
