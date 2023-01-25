Stock & Land
Japanese encephalitis vaccine administration progressing well, Department of Health says

By Philippe Perez
January 25 2023 - 4:00pm
Human take up of the Japanese encephalitis vaccine has been progressing well, the Victorian Department of Health says. File picture

More than 42,000 doses of the Japanese encephalitis vaccine for humans have been distributed to health providers in priority Victorian local government areas since the virus was detected.

