Stock & Land
Home/News

David Jochhinke photographs nephew Zachary Wickson harvest lentils

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
January 26 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Former Victorian Farmers Federation president and Wimmera farmer David Jochhinke said it was a "proud uncle moment" when his nephew used the header to harvest grain for the first time on his Victorian property.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.