Former Victorian Farmers Federation president and Wimmera farmer David Jochhinke said it was a "proud uncle moment" when his nephew used the header to harvest grain for the first time on his Victorian property.
Mr Jochinke, who is the vice president of the National Farmers Federation, captured the moment of his nephew, Zachary Wickson, recently when he used the header to harvest lentils at Murra Warra, north of Horsham.
"Too bad out doesn't count towards your learner hours, but does count towards your life skill repertoire," he said.
READ MORE:
Zachary had the chance to drive the machine solo over the farmhouse paddock during a visit from the Melbourne suburb of Yarraville.
Would you like your agriculture photo from around the farm or industry included in Stock & Land?
Send your photo with a description to bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.