Seymour police investigating the theft of nearly 400 lambs

Andrew Miller
Andrew Miller
Updated January 17 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 1:00pm
Mr Butler says 381 head of lambs had been "spirited away without a trace" from his Kilmore East property. Picture supplied.

Seymour police are investigating the theft of nearly 400 lambs, valued at around $50,000, from a Kilmore East, Victoria, property.

