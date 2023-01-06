Farmers are being called on to be extra vigilant in protecting livestock and other animals on thier property after the first case of Japanese encephalitis (JE) was recorded in Victoria for the latest mosquito season.
The Victorian health department has confirmed a case of the virus has been found in a man aged in his 20s who lives in the Campaspe Shire.
The region had experienced major floods in October, and the department confirmed that the man was infected in November and fully recovered.
Horse and pig owners in particular are urged to to take extra care from JE and other mosquito-borne viruses like Ross River fever, Murray Valley encephalitis and West Nile virus (Kunjin strain) after recent heavy rain and flooding throughout the state.
Victoria's Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Graeme Cooke said bite prevention and mosquito control were the key to keeping animals free from these diseases.
"It is reasonable to anticipate that JE may again affect livestock in Victoria, however there have been no reported animal cases in Victoria since pig cases were seen last summer," Dr Cooke said.
The most common signs of Japanese encephalitis in pigs are stillborn or weak piglets, some with neurological signs.
Very young piglets may show signs of central nervous system disease, but the majority of pigs appear unaffected.
Japanese encephalitis virus is not spread directly from pigs to people, and there is no risk to humans from eating pig meat.
Victoria's mosquito season generally lasts from November through to April and transmission of JE is being monitored in inland riverine regions and towards the Murray River.
Horses may show no signs of illness, but these diseases can present with fever, loss of appetite, jaundice, lethargy, neurological or musculoskeletal signs such as staggering, incoordination, weakness and depression.
Owners are being urged to rug and hood horses to prevent bites as well as stabling them between dusk and dawn, as the disease-carrying mosquitos are more likely an outdoor night-time feeder.
Reducing mosquito breeding sites by removing stagnant water or fixing dripping or leaking taps and water troughs, is critical in reducing the risks of arbovirus.
"Where it's not possible to fully eliminate breeding sites, people should treat them with an appropriately registered larvicide," Dr Cooke said.
Ongoing mosquito testing is also being carried out to help identify high risk areas in the state.
"The types of mosquitoes that are known to spread disease are increasing in number," a health alert issued by Deputy Chief Health Officer (Communicable Disease) associate professor Deborah Friedman said.
"The risk of JE virus infection is expected to increase as summer temperatures rise and lingering flood waters become more stagnant."
In humans most JE virus infections are asymptomatic, and symptoms can include febrile illness, with one per cent of infections resulting in headache, vomiting, disorientation, seizures, coma and more rarely neurological complications and death.
People are urged to seek medical assistance if any symptoms show.
In August, the Victorian government announced that a free vaccine is available to those aged between 50 and 65 who work in a role that is largely outdoors in high risk areas.
