Stock & Land
Home/News

Pig and horse owners urged to protect animals from Japanese encephalitis

January 7 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmers are being urged to protect any animals on their property from Japanese encephalitis.

Farmers are being called on to be extra vigilant in protecting livestock and other animals on thier property after the first case of Japanese encephalitis (JE) was recorded in Victoria for the latest mosquito season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.