Jackungah, Pine Lodge, has followed up is multi-vendor Speckle Park sales with a successful offering of embryos from six studs.
Dairy Livestock Services auctioneer Brian Leslie said 154 embryos sold, for a 93 per cent clearance rate.
"That was a large number, to strong demand for each of the herds represented," Mr Leslie said.
"I think the buyers were looking for high performance cattle that are breeding on well.
"Proven maternal lines were probably the focus of the sale," he said.
The online and physical sale attracted buyers from every state, except Western Australia, with Mr Leslie saying there were some owners of "noted herds" among the bidders.
He said there were also a couple of "well-known" dairy farmers who bought embryos too.
"Jackungah were most successful exhibitor at both Sydney and Melbourne Royals, this year, and they offered the heart of their program - people knew they were getting to buy the very best embryos, from maternal lines that had bred well."
The six studs represented were Jackungah, Pine Lodge, Hanging Rock, Newham, Ewyn, Balhannah, SA, Phoenix Park, Pyalong, Kellanne, Newham and Baw Baw, Yarragon..
"We run our multi-vendor sale in May, it's been successful, so we thought we roll the dice and offer genetics," Jackungah stud co-principal Jack Nelson said.
"We have similar breeding objectives."
Both established and new and emerging Speckle Park studs bought the genetic packages.
"The stronger sales were for new and emerging, outcross genetics," he said.
The top price was $18,000, with the purchaser able to pick from the entire drop of the Hanging Rock heifers.
The heifers are aged from 16 months and above and would be AI'd in late November, allowing for a cow-calf unit to be shown at the Sydney Royal Show or Rockhampton Beef in 2024.
Heifers in the sale were from AAA Lavender L28. Mount Eccles Katie P05, White Acres Kerryn K2, Wattle Grove Kara F109 and other Hanging Rock cows.
Sires included Maungahina Northern Star, Maungahina Magnum, Star Bank Larcerta, Premier Logic, Minnamurra Leander and Parkvale Mark.
The pick of the herd flush highest price or $11,000 went to Ewyn.
Cow families included Sassafras, Melissa, Jannette, Rose, Pho-finish, Zippery, Candy, Paris, and Cinder.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
