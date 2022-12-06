The Victorian Simmental branch celebrated the return of its on-farm challenge at the Geelong Novatel, where they also celebrated 50 years of the breed in Australia.
The on-farm challenge returned to an in-person celebration after a two-year COVID-induced hiatus, and was judged by Merridale Angus stud principal Peter Collins, Tennyson.
"The cattle that we inspected over the 3.5 days were a credit to the breeders," Mr Collins said.
"From when I judged this competition last, the cattle have just gotten so much better.
"They are commercially-relevant cattle and the breed is in good hands."
The competition drew over 170 entries, which equated to 2400 kilometres travelled over 3.5 days by Mr Collins, and organisers Peter and Vanessa Wenn, Pinnaroo Hills and Bunyip Blacks, Bunyip.
The Jean Morton Memorial Medallion for the overall best female was presented by Peter Morton and daughter Cassandra Chadnacar to Stu Cameron, Inverleigh Simmentals, Invergordon, with his entry of Inverleigh Sasha S014, who was also sashed junior champion heifer.
Reserve junior champion heifer was Milky Way Marettil S212, by W A Doelle & Sons, Edenhope, while senior champion cow was won by Tugulawa Liza L648, Inverleigh Simmentals, and reserve senior champion cow was Milky Way Sarrol J213, also by W A Doelle & Sons.
Cam Emerson, Alva Court Simmentals, Drysdale, and Gina Ryan, Glenview Del Simmentals, Glenburn, presented the Ryan-Emerson Medallion for the overall best male to the Chappel family, Kooper Creek Simmentals, Tennyson, with their entry Kooper Creek Queensland Q156, who was also the senior champion bull.
Reserve senior champion bull was Inverleigh Royal R21, Inverleigh Simmentals, while junior champion bull was awarded to Bunyip Black T Bone T001, by Bunyip Blacks, Bunyip, and reserve junior champion bull was Pinnaroo Hills Thor T001, by Pinnaroo Hills, Bunyip.
The best commercial entry was won by Tull 1801, by P & K Tull, Limestone.
"An event like this can only run due to sponsors, particularly our major sponsors Ridley Stockfeeds, and Boehringer Ingleham, who put together bags for the night," Ms Wenn said.
"We as a branch are extremely proud of where the breed is at today, in the Australian cattle industry, working with members and breeders to increase productivity and profitability.
"For the first time this year, we introduced a live auction, with Simmental 50 year memorabilia, with online pre-bidding, and the organising committee have been absolutely proud of the achievement and thank over 75 online registered bidders plus the floor."
