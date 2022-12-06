Goulburn-Murray Water (G-MW) is undertaking a crucial upgrade on the Cattanach Canal Offtake gates near Goulburn Weir.
The $2.37 million project will involve the replacement of the Cattanach Canal Offtake's three 4.2m x 3.7m radial gates, which have been in service since the structure was built in 1957.
Workers will also refurbish the gate hoisting equipment.
While the gates have been periodically maintained in the intervening years, their condition has deteriorated to the point where they need replacing, G-MW Infrastructure Delivery Services general manager Warren Jose said.
The new gates would improve efficiency in the system.
"The current gates have been in operation for more than 60 years," Mr Jose said.
"Replacing them ensures the longevity of the structure and will maximise the water capture potential of Waranga Basin," he said.
G-MW has built a cofferdam upstream of the Cattanach Canal Offtake so that the refurbishment works can be carried out in the dry.
Mr Jose said the works are expected to be complete in March 2023.
"We decided to carry out the works when the Waranga Basin water levels are high and demand for water orders is reasonably low," he said.
"This will reduce potential disruption to customers while the project is completed."
People wanting further information on the impacts of the works can phone G-MW on 1800 013 357.
