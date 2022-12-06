Stock & Land
G-MW is replacing three canal gates, in operation more than 60 years

December 6 2022 - 11:00am
The $2.37 million project will involve the replacement of the Cattanach Canal Offtake's three 4.2m x 3.7m radial gates, which have been in service since the structure was built in 1957. Picture supplied by G-MW.

Goulburn-Murray Water (G-MW) is undertaking a crucial upgrade on the Cattanach Canal Offtake gates near Goulburn Weir.

