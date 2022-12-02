Restockers were out in force during a small yarding of cattle at Leongatha on Friday in what agents described as a firm but plain market.
Agents yarded about 700 cattle for the weekly store sale at the Victorian Livestock Exchange.
Elders Leongatha and Korumburra livestock manager Rohan McRae said the sale was solid considering the amount of cattle offered.
"It was a mixed yarding because it was the off week, but to be honest cattle found a value at probably acceptable rates," he said.
"The good cattle are still around 500 cents a kilogram range, while the crossbreds around 400c/kg so the market is okay."
Ripplebrook, Ripplebrook, sold 10 Angus steers, 377kg, for $2160 a head or 573c/kg, and 10 Angus heifers, 368kg, for $1820 or 494c/kg.
Copperleaf, San Remo, sold 12 Angus steers, 364kg, for $2260 or 620c/kg.
Barry and Macaulay, Archies Creek, sold eight Angus steers, 343kg, for $1900 or 553c/kg.
G & G Thompson sold seven Charolais steers, 14 months, 386kg, for $1950 or 505c/kg, and 15 Angus/Charolais-steers, 399kg, for $2190 or 548c/kg.
The same vendor also sold a pen of Charolais heifers, 14 months, 365kg, for $1650 or 452c/kg.
Ridgeline Angus sold eight Angus steers, 12 months, 340kg, for $2000 or 588c/kg, and a pen of heifers, 12 months, 308kg, for $1710 or 555c/kg.
S Moncrieff sold 15 Limousin heifers, eight months, 237kg, for $1100 or 464c/kg.
Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock director Terry Ginnane described the yarding of cattle as plain.
"We had two or three pens of good Friesian steers, 450-520kg, and they made 350-360c/kg which is firm," he said.
"We had one big pen of Angus steers consigned by V Walsh from French Island, 625kg, and made $2680.
"The buyers were mostly restockers along with Keswick which was the only feedlotter buying cattle.
Mr Ginnane said agents would yard at least 3500 cattle next Friday, December 9, with close to 1000 feeder steers offered by Nutrien SGL.
Alex Scott & Staff Leongatha livestock agent Dane Perczyk said the sale was on par with the store sale a fortnight ago.
"This was our smaller week in terms of the amount of cattle we sold," he said.
"We had 600 cattle two weeks ago and this sale we had 700 cattle.
"The market was supported quite well by the buyers, especially restockers along with a few professional buyers."
He said cattle prices for older steers and heifers were unchanged compared to the last two store sales.
"However, there were opportunities to buy little in or around $1000," he said.
BJ O'Loughlin sold 13 Angus cows with calves at foot for $2750 a unit.
EJ Cox sold 14 Angus cows with calves at foot for $2650.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
