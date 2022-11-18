Stock & Land
Tasmanian stud Kirkdale 'extremely happy' with Southdown ram sale

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
November 18 2022 - 12:00pm
Kirkdale stud principal Andrew Hogarth, Evandale Tasmania, with his sons Jack and Cooper Hogarth, and purchaser of top-priced ram Lot 28, tag 210060, Damion Cameron, Penthurst.

*Total clearance of 18 Southdown ewes, sold to $1800, av $1278

*Total clearance of 64 Southdown rams, sold to $10,000, av $1622

*Total clearance of 24 Charollais/Southdown-cross rams, sold to $2000 (ten times), av $1791

A $10,000 well-tempered ram which has been described as a very neat, tidy well put together ram has taken away a top price at the on property sale for one of the oldest registered studs in Australia.

