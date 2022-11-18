A $10,000 well-tempered ram which has been described as a very neat, tidy well put together ram has taken away a top price at the on property sale for one of the oldest registered studs in Australia.
It was a total clearance for the Kirkdale Southdowns stud's sixth annual on property sale which had healthy amount competition from both online and in-person buyers.
Stud principal Andrew Hogarth, Evandale, Tasmania, said he was "extremely happy" with what was an amazing auction.
"I wasn't expecting to have a total clearance, that's for sure," he said.
"There was twenty more rams than what there were last year, and the fact there was plenty more on offer and to still clean them all out it's a pretty fair effort."
The stud offered a total of 106 rams and ewes, which were a combination of Southdown ewes and rams, along with Charollais/Southdown-cross rams.
The top priced Southdown ram was Lot 28, tag 210060, which recorded a post weaning weight (PWT) of 10.56kg, a post weaning eye muscle depth (PEMD) of 10.56 millimetres and a post weaning fat depth of 0.11mm.
It was bought by fellow Southdown breeder Damian Cameron, Athlone, Penthurst.
That ram was sired by K160206, which won Reserve Champion at Geelong National Southdown Show in 2018.
Many leading Australian and New Zealand studs have used that sire by AI.
Mr Hogarth said his sons Jack, aged six and Cooper, aged ten, were also proud that Lot 28 grabbed top spot as he chose the look after and handle the ram as part of the show circuit.
"My son Jack actually stood in the pen and patted the ram while he was being sold," he said.
"For a six year old to pick out the top priced ram six months ago I think is a fair effort."
Along with the top priced ram, there were three other rams on offer that were part of the stud's show team.
Those rams were Lot 26, tag 210189 was sold for $2200, Lot 27, tag 210020 was sold for $3200, and Lot 29, tag 210079 were sold for $2000.
Mr Hogarth said that all four rams had definite sire potential.
"We picked these as good rams to show, but we believe there was some down the catalogue that could do really well for stud duties," he said.
The larger percentage of buyers who attended the sale were local, but many ewes and lambs will head back over the Bass Strait interstate.
It was the first time the stud also sold ewes at an on property sale with the top price of $1800 that selection being Lot 4 tag 210237, recording a PWT of 10kg, a PEMD of -0.33mm and a PFAT of -0.63mm.
"I was selling those because of excessive numbers, and I had exceptional lambing last year and had a few too many already," he said.
"I already wiped out the ones that I didn't think were any good for breeders and I just didn't need these ewes but they were too good to be slaughtered really."
"It was just a way to give someone else an opportunity utilise them rather than have them go to slaughtering."
The top price for Charollais/Southdown-cross ram was $2000, which was achieved for ten lots.
Seasonally, Mr Hogarth said the stud has had "a pretty good year" compared to other parts of Tasmania.
"We have been pretty lucky to be quite honest, and while it has been wet enough, it's not been too wet like we have seen much of the country."
The stud had recently bought a $11,400 ram at the nearby Fairbank sheep stud's on-property ram sale last week.
