LSK ram sale records impressive clearance of three breeds

By Kristin Murdock
Updated November 1 2022 - 3:56am, first published 3:45am
LSK's auction underway. Picture supplied.

*84 of 86 Poll Dorset rams sold to $4200, av $1728

*Total clearance of 36 Charollais rams sold to $2700, av $1891

*34 of 41 Suffolk rams sold to $2800, av $1380

LSK Poll Dorset and Suffolk stud held its third annual on-property ram auction at Hexham, presenting good-quality rams across three breeds.

