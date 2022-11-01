Stock & Land
Leonella Border Leicester stud's Superborders in demand

Jess Parker
By Jess Parker
Updated November 1 2022 - 3:42am, first published 3:30am
Noel, Stella, Megan, Jack and Emma (kneeling) Lubcke, Leonella, with Marty Gleeson, TB White & Sons, and the top-priced ram.

*47 of 74 rams sold to $3700, av $1326

THE LUBCKE family welcomed back new and return clients to their second annual Leonella Border Leicester on-property sale at Inverleigh on Friday.

