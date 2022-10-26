Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Hamilton's Olivia and Jesse Jones recall moment a fire exploded at West Wimmera property

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
October 26 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamilton's Jesse and Olivia Jones were injured when fuel was poured onto a fire, causing an explosion at a shearing quarters. They were flown to The Alfred hospital and have since been discharged from the burns unit.

Two Hamilton sisters are on a long road to recovery after an explosion at a shearing quarters left one woman in an induced coma and another with second degree burns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.