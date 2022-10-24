Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Opposition seeks to address state-local government cost shifting

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated October 24 2022 - 12:51am, first published 12:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A focus on rates is simplistic, deputy state opposition leader Peter Walsh has argued. Picture by Andrew Miller

The opposition has promised to work with Victoria's councils to deliver what it says are better quality and more affordable services, while addressing cost-shifting between state and local governments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.