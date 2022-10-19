A $19.5 million dollar package has been announced for farmers who have had their income affected by this week's flood events throughout Victoria.
Premier Daniel Andrews announced a one-off direct payment of $10,000 to primary producers to support clean-up, re-establishment, and any other efforts to recover from the disaster.
"This is all about clean-up and about support for those who are without income and are in the most uncertain of times," Mr Andrews said.
"This is an initial payment and we'll get these out the door as fast as we possibly can but just the certainty of knowing that this is coming will be a comfort."
Subsidised transport for up to 50 per cent will also be on offer to help farmers to transport emergency water and fodder, and stock to agistment, sales or abattoirs.
Concessional loans of up to $250,000 have also been announced which will have a a reduced interest rate over a five year period.
"Our agriculture sector is such an important part of our economic outlook, our prospects, so important to communities, flood-affected and indeed well and truly beyond," he said.
"This is the food bowl of our nation and we'll stand with every farmer, every primary producer, everybody in the agriculture supply chain at this really difficult time."
Small businesses will also be supported with an immediate initial payment of $5000 via a $54 million package
$4.4 million will also be committed to the mental health of flood affected communities, including $500,000 being sent to farming groups that focus on the welfare of the sector, including the National Centre for Farmer Health.
Those who wish to access the payments for primary producers can head to agriculture.vic.gov.au.
For more information on the small business payments call 132215.
Mr Andrews also said 423 roads were closed as of Wednesday, while 268 roads have been reopened since the flooding event.
He said workers were making it a priority to get access roads fixed for those transporting goods for agriculture sector.
"We know that large parts of our dairy country has been impacted by these floods," he said.
"Getting tankers in and getting milk out is important... and we will continue to push on throughout the day and into the night to make sure we open up more of those roads."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.