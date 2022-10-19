Authorities are urging flood-affected communities to stay up to date with emergency warnings and alerts, with more rainfall forecast for the coming days.
As of Wednesday, evacuation warnings are in place for those in Echuca and the nearby towns of Barmah and Lower Moira.
There are concerns Murray River levels could exceed the 94.77 metres above sea level recorded during floods in 1993.
Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Kevin Parkins said some major flooding would still occur "at pinchpoints across the Murray" but rainfall over the rest of this week was not expected to be anywhere near as widespread or as intense.
"[On Wednesday], we're just expecting thunderstorms in the far north-west of the state, with no rainfall across the flooded areas in the north or in central parts.
"On Thursday, we have got showers and thunderstorms forecast."
READ MORE:
He said thunderstorms forecast across northern regions were not expected to produce severe weather.
"While there might be some local, moderate or heavy falls, the thunderstorm activity should be pretty isolated in nature," he said.
Mr Parkins said concerns were still around widespread rainfall of 2-10 millimetres on Friday and Saturday, and while it was only a small amount, it could cause some minor local river rises across northern areas.
"Probably the concern over those two days is more the thunderstorm activity which could produce higher falls of 30mm or more with the greatest threat being around those north-central parts of Victoria and the north-east in the upper reaches of the Goulburn, the Broken, the King and the Ovens rivers," he said.
"We'll be watching that thunderstorm activity pretty closely and issuing warnings for more of a flash flood risk rather than heavy rainfall over a wider area."
The longer-term forecast from Monday is still concerning, however, and further rainfall is expected in the latter half of next week.
"We are seeing another pulse of tropical moisture come down from Queensland, but we can't quite... nail what that looks like in terms of quantities or spatial nature of that rainfall," Mr Parkins said.
Earlier in the week fellow senior meteorologist Michael Elgin said La Nina activity influencing these conditions was not expected to break down until late spring or early summer.
The most rainfall over the the week of October 12-18 fell in the higher altitude regions of Victoria.
Lima East, north-east of Mansfield, recorded 216mm for that time period, while nearby Whitlands recorded 206mm and the Halls-Buckland River station south of Mount Buffalo recorded 125mm.
Seymour recorded 167mm for the whole week, while nearby Willowmavin recorded 174mm.
Bendigo Airport recorded 124mm, Newham recorded 144mm and Rochester recorded 101mm.
In the west, Willaura recorded 121mm and nearby Buangor recorded 102mm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.