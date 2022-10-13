Stock & Land
Shellal, Hawkesdale, sells its first Southdown for an overall sale top price

By Andrew Miller
October 13 2022 - 7:00pm
Shellal stud co-principal Tania King with the top-selling Southdown. Picture supplied by Shellal.

*6 of 6 Southdown feature rams $5200, av $2100

*96 of 108 Poll Dorset rams to $4500, av $1761

*15 of 15 Southdown ewes to $1200 (x four), av $1033.

Hawkesdale stud Shellal has set new top-price for a Southdown ram, at its 43rd annual sale.

