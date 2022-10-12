Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

A project group has suggested reconfiguring the Broken River system

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated October 12 2022 - 8:31pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The former Water Minister Lisa Neville announced a review of the regulated Broken River system in December 2019. Picture by AAP.

A project steering group, set up to look at ways of improving the reliability of the Broken River system, has recommended the possibility of reconfiguring it and potentially reducing its irrigation footprint.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.