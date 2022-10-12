Stock & Land
An 'eye-catcthing" Dohne ram has achieved the top price at Koonik

Andrew Miller
Andrew Miller
October 12 2022 - 1:00am
Darren Cameron, Hamilton Run, Nurcoung, the Dinning family, Mundulla, SA, Lily Cameron, JAF Dohne stud, Nurcoung, Elders District Wool manager Amy Kilpatrick, Horsham, and Fiona Cameron, Koonik Dohne stud, Nurcoung with the ram and Nutrien Ag Solutions Area Wool manager Roly Coutts, Geelong.

*74 Dohne rams of 92 sold to $3600, av $1582

An "eye-catching" Dohne sire has been purchased for $3600 from Koonik Dohnes, Nurcoung, by a repeat South Australia buyer.

