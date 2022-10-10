Stock & Land
Lurg Merino and Poll Merino stud easily eclipses its previous top-price

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated October 10 2022 - 5:11am, first published 1:05am
John and David Nevinson, Spring Plains Pastoral, Booroorban, NSW with the top priced rams and Kilfeera Merinos co-principal Murray McKenzie, Lurg. Picture by Andrew Miller

*43 Merinos and Polled Merinos of 60 sold to $8400, av $2772

The two top-priced rams from Kilfeera Merino stud, Lurg, near Benalla, are both heading into southern NSW, after being picked by the same buyer.

