LOCAL and interstate buyers bought up multiple lots at the 2022 Estjam Poll Dorset stud 12th Annual Poll Dorset sale held in Woolsthorpe on Friday.
Stud principal Ester Glasgow said she was glad that there was a good mix of interstate and local interest in her sale.
"I was very happy with the result and the rams sold very well, with lots of repeat buyers and interstate interest, it was good for us all around," she said.
"The fact we had interest as far up as Tamworth in NSW is a great thing for us."
The top priced ram at the sale was Lot 5, Estjam-210108 bought by farmer Lachlan Charlton, Roslyn, Somerton, NSW for $5750.
That ram recorded a post weaning weight of 9.80 kilograms, a post weaning eye muscle depth of 1.55 millimetres and a fat depth of 0.08 mm.
The ram was described as a stand out in the stud's spring drop rams had early growth and was sired by Estjam-200039, which itself was sold to Thunder Hill.
Ms Glasgow described the competitive bidding as something nice to experience after a "really tough season".
"We've got feed now but we didn't have much rain through our autumn and it's been pretty dry winter," she said.
"It's obviously raining now but the stock have definitely been doing it tougher than what they usually do.
"The rams stood up well at the sale though and presented themselves because the flock rams were all paddock raised, which is why I think that's why we have a lot of return buyers because people know what they're getting."
Ms Glasgow also she prided herself on thickness and consistency, but there were many other important factors for the successful sale.
"The overall structure of the rams on offer was really great and there is great affordability there too," she said.
"There are probably many studs out there who I think just want to get something affordable too."
