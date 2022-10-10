Stock & Land
Estjam Poll Dorset sell top priced ram to Tamworth-based buyer for $5750

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
October 10 2022 - 6:00am
Estjam stud principal Esther Glasgow and Lachlan Charlton, Somerton NSW who purchased the top price ram, Lot 5, Estjam-210108. Picture supplied.

* 54 of 58 Poll Dorset rams sold to $5750, av $3323

LOCAL and interstate buyers bought up multiple lots at the 2022 Estjam Poll Dorset stud 12th Annual Poll Dorset sale held in Woolsthorpe on Friday.

