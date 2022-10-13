Agricultural photos play a vital role by sharing what the rural lifestyle is like for those who might not have ever visited a farming property.
That is the belief of western Victorian ag student Lily Brown who uses her social media profile on Instagram to share why she loves where she lives.
"I'm still studying and I am loving agriculture it more and more," she said.
Lilly lives near Port Fairy and attends South West TAFE at Warrnambool and aspires to one day become a stock and station agent.
Meanwhile, NSW photographer Sharon Granger has captured a photo of an adorable Kelpie pup named Blossom.
"I took the photo during smoko time," Ms Granger, who runs Bushgrana Photography on Instagram, said.
Would you like your snap included in the Social Media Snapshot?
Send your photo with a description to bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au or via Stock & Land's Instagram or Facebook.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
