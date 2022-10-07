Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

VFF fights for billion dollar program to target 'ruinous roads'

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
October 7 2022 - 1:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's hoped $2.2 million worth of works will be completed on the Princes Highway between Port Fairy and Tower Hill in the coming months. Picture by Chris Doheny.

The Victorian Farmers Federation has called on both sides of politics to commit to funding certainty to fix what it says is "crisis" in country road maintenance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.