A good batch of regular local buyers took the majority of the offerings at the Glenore Poll Dorset 12th Annual On Property at Carisbrook on Wednesday.
The top lot sold was Lot 8, Glenore 151-21, which was sold to Greg and Howard Cooper, Linara, Stawell for $4200.
The ram weighed 107 kilograms recorded an eye muscle width of 107 millimetres, an eye muscle depth of 50mm while its fat depth was recorded at 8mm.
It also recorded an eye muscle area of 41.2mm.
Glenore stud co-principal Peter Cain said that top lot had very strong qualities about it.
"Lot 8 was a very good carcase sheep that paraded very well and stood as a strong Poll Dorset sire," he said.
"We had a very good solid sale right throughout so very happy.
"Very happy with the the buyer attendance and the quality of the rams and a lot of a lot of good comments and sold very well right through,"
The sale mainly had local regular clients bidding which Mr Cain said had been attending the sale for numerous years.
Mr Cain said getting back into the show circuit after a number of years off and showing at events like the recent Australasian Dorset Championships and receiving champion and gramd champion sasheshave resulted in a vibrant auction.
"There is always a lot of interest in the stud sires from many stud breeders who saw our rams from the show," he said.
Mr Cain said the stud's breeding program aims to produce a true Dorset type of ram with an excellent spring of rib.
Early maturity and high yielding carcasses for all marketing options - suckers, trade or export were also major traits the stud aimed for, while the sale's flock rams were touted as being purely grass fed.
Peter Wrinkley, Clunes was the largest volume buyer on the day, buying up 12 rams, with Mr Cain saying many other volume buyers bought between six to eight lots.
The sale was conducted by HF Richardson and Nutrien.
