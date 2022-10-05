Stock & Land
Glenore stud sells top priced ram for $4200 to Linara, Stawell

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
October 5 2022 - 8:00pm
Greg Cooper, Linara, Stawell and Peter Cain, Glenore, Carisbrook with top price Lot 8, Glenore 151-21 sold at the Glenore 12th Annual Ram Sale
  • 93 out of 100 Poll Dorset rams sold to $4200, av $1798

A good batch of regular local buyers took the majority of the offerings at the Glenore Poll Dorset 12th Annual On Property at Carisbrook on Wednesday.

