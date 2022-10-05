MELROSE'S 2022 On Property Auction at Nurrabiel on Wednesday was one of the "best ever" with a West Australian stud paying top price for the auction's first lot and an average exceeding the stud's expectations.
The top priced ram, Lot 1, 21Y18427 was sold to Merino stud Rangeview, Darkan, WA for $8000.
It was a reserve champion for a March shorn fine wool Poll Merino ram at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo earlier this year and was sired by Melrose 17Y18427.
Rangeview stud principal, Jeremy King, who was also a judge at that competition said he was impressed when he saw the ram at the show and "followed through from there".
"I've just kept my eye on what (owners of Melrose stud) the Russells have been doing as they also breed a similar type of Merino to what we do over here," he said.
Along with the fine wool, Mr King said the ram would be a great addition to his own operation.
"He has got a great length and carcase, especially down the back end, and I think will go well with our objective to breed similar types and producing great fine wool over here," he said.
"He was also PP tested, so for me that was important for me on the Poll side of things."
The 16-month-old ram recorded a fleece measurement of 17.3 micron, a standard deviation (SD) of 2.8, a co-efficient variation (CV) of 16.3 and a comfort factor (CF) of 99.5 per cent.
The second highest priced ram was Lot 25, 21TA8368 Sold to Ian and Kathy Ross, Edenhope, for $6200.
That ram was sired by Melrose 19TAL856 and recorded a fleece measurement of 16.9 micron, a SD of 2.8, a CV of 15.6 and a CF of 99.3.
57 out of the 60 lots were sold to an average of $2491, which is $500 more than last year's sale while breaking the sale down, the Poll Merinos that were sold averaged $2739 and the Merinos that were sold $1994.
Melrose stud principal Warren Russell said it was great to see a healthy crowd at his sale and people eager to purchase rams for the upcoming season.
"Thank you to everyone who came and helped make today the best ever Melrose ram sale," he said.
"We are overwhelmed with all the support."
Elders conducted the auction on behalf of the stud.
