A GOOD local crowd turned out to Yentrac, Tatura for their 11th annual on property ram last Thursday.
Competition was eager at the generally positive sale which resulted in the top sale, Lot 3, Tag 34/21, which was sired by Yentrac 242/19 and out of Yentrac 171/17 Tw.
The sire of the dam was Yentrac 710/15, which ws the winning ram performance class at the 2016 Australasian Poll Dorset Championship and sold to Abelene Park.
That lot was sold for $3000 to the Parsons Family, who run Black and White Pastoral, Maindample.
Co-stud principal Rob McCartney said they were pleased with the outcome of the sale, particularly considering most buyers were local.
"The Poll Dorsets and White Suffolks were strong, but there was a bit of a soft market on the Southdowns," he said.
92 rams all up was on offer, with total clearences for 58 Poll Dorsets and 30 White Suffolks on offer, while four out of 23 Southdowns were sold.
"Mainly local clients were buying either around here, or throughout the north east or north west region," he said.
Mr McCartney said the stud has been finding itself in a good peak at the moment and weather has been recently kind to them.
"The season has been pretty good at this point in time and things couldn't be much better ," he said.
