Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Poll Dorset, White Suffolk and Southdowns sold to $3000 at Yentrac sale

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
October 3 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lot 3, Tag 34/21, which was sired by Yentrac 242/19 and out of Yentrac 171/17 Tw received the top price of the annual Yentrac ram sale on Wednesday.

* 92 of 111 rams sold to $3000, av $1270

A GOOD local crowd turned out to Yentrac, Tatura for their 11th annual on property ram last Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.