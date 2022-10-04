Food and Fibre Great South Coast has appointed three new board members, saying they'll drive forward the organisation's strategic platform for regional prosperity.
FFGSC's incoming directors include botanist and beekeeper Dr Anna Carrucan, Naroghid, beef and sheep producer Jamie Pepper, Tahara, and former Moorabool mayor John Cutler, Bacchus Marsh.
FFGSC chair Georgina Gubbins, Heywood, said the group had gone from strength to strength to represent and boost the nation's agricultural powerhouse region.
"As an organisation of under two staff, we're lean and punch well above our weight to bring about change where it's needed most; whether that's in realising the water opportunity, advocating for energy infrastructure and sustainability, or securing the workforce we so greatly need," Ms Gubbins said.
"It's fitting that our board of directors too represent a diverse range of industry expertise and local insights.
"I'm very pleased and confident that all three of the new board members will support us to continue this work and drive forward the big job ahead."
Read more:
Ms Gubbins said the new directors joined a passionate board of local agribusiness owners and council members to champion the future viability and sustainability of south west Victoria's food and fibre industry.
She thanked outstanding outgoing directors Marie Thornton, Mount Myrtoon and Carlie Barry, Tesbury as well as deputy chair Alistair McCosh, Koroit, who was a founding director and instrumental driver of the organisation's success.
"It is always hard to say goodbye to exceptional people who have contributed as dedicated, skilled volunteers over many years," Ms Gubbins said.
"We thank each of the outgoing directors for their service and look forward to them remaining close friends of our organisations."
She said she was looking forward to working with the board and chief executive Natalie Collard to deliver for the region.
"We're working hard across all levels of government, industry and local community to improve water management, leverage sustainable practices, secure the future of our workforce, and very importantly champion a positive industry image," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.