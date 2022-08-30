Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Gippsland Merino stud Bindawarra sells top-priced ram in multi-vendor sale

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated August 30 2022 - 7:51am, first published 7:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

*187 of 202 Merino rams sold to $9000, av $2830

Bindawarra Merino stud has risen to the top of a multi-vendor ram sale in Gippsland more than a decade since it last topped the auction with a Merino sire.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.