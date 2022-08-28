A Riverina Poll Dorset stud has won our big at this year's Australasian Poll Dorset Show, held in Bendigo on Saturday, taking out the top the top supreme sash and both champion of champion .
Valley Vista, Coolac, NSW won out the supreme exhibit Poll Dorset, and the champion of champion ewe and ram prizes at the show.
The champion of champion prizes are awarded to those who take out supreme prizes at a number of Poll Dorset shows from around Australia, including the Victorian and Australian Sheep and Wool Shows and Sheepvention held in Hamilton.
Stud principal Andrew Scott said a lot of work went into making sure sheep were ready for the show season as well as upcoming ram sales.
"It's tremendous to win the champion of champion along with the supreme exhibit," he said.
"Your season builds up to all this and it is a great honour."
Mr Scott said a breeding mentality of giving all sheep the time to develop was the fundamental basis to breed high quality sheep was a key to his operation.
"If we give our rams and ewes every opportunity to develop an come through to their best potential," he said.
"That includes the fundamentals of making sure there's enough feed and water given."
Coolac, 25 kilometres north of Gundagai, has been extremely wet with many cold bursts this season.
It has made for a challenging year for Mr Scott in bringing up his sheep to the best of the studs ability, but he believes there are good times ahead.
"It was increasingly wet and cold especially in the last month, but we seem to all be in that," he said
"Once the sun comes out a bit we'll be looking towards a great season, I believe."
"We are looking ahead to the sale season, and we are still at an early stage with all, so we are a bit unsure how it's going to kick along, but we'll see."
In his comments when awarding the supreme exhibit, judge Chris Marr, Geredan, Gooloogong, NSW said Valley Vistas ram was "very hard to fault and really well structured," and those grand champion winners in the Poll Dorset categories were all wonderfully structured examples for the industry.
The grand champion Poll Dorset ewe lamb was won by Blauvelt, Coimadai, while the grand champion Poll Dorset ram lamb was won by Hillden, Bannister, NSW.
Abelene Park, Woolomin, NSW, won the grand champion sash for the junior Poll Dorset ram and intermediate Poll Dorset ram.
