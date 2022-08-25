Livestock producers get the chance to discuss what trends are likely to influence production systems and markets in the next 15-20 years at a Melbourne conference, next month.
The Southern Australia Livestock Research Council (SALRC) will host the Livestock 2022 Conference in Melbourne on September 6-7
SALRC chair Ian Rogan said the objective was to bring sheep and cattle producers, researchers and extension professionals together.
"To assist attendees in moving from the here and now to blue sky thinking, SALRC has engaged futurist Paul Higgins to develop scenarios for possible futures around four broad topics," Mr Rogan said.
"He has had a lot of experience with a range of agricultural industries.
"He's going to present, up front, a couple of scenarios that are beginning to be, or may be, influencing our livestock production systems and markets."
Some of the trends included the rise of vegan and synthetic meat products, a focus on carbon neutrality, feedback systems and best practice when it came to animal welfare.
"Then we have got four speakers who are going to address those issues a little more specifically," he said.
"If customers want more evidence of animal welfare, or the environmental standards of our production systems, what does this mean?
"I think we will have some interesting presentations on what trends may be emerging for not just our markets but our production systems too."
The speakers for the four broad topics include: information technology, Emma Weston; social values and ethics, Dr Rebecca Huntley; biotechnology, Professor Ben Hayes and competing products and lifestyles, Prof. Paul Wood.
Mr Rogan said using a series of scenarios, which would be presented and challenged by subject experts, participants would workshop ideas and concepts relating to a best practice livestock production business of 2038.
The workshops would be highly interactive using small groups each made up of a mixture of researchers, extension providers and producers.
The producers will include the SALRC Regional Chairs and members of the regional committees across four states of Australia.
Mr Rogan said they were at the forefront of broadacre livestock production in southern Australia.
"Our livestock industries are strong and productive at the moment and play an important role in providing high quality, ethically produced meat products to high value domestic and world markets," he said.
"But to maintain productivity and access to these markets, our producers, processors and others in the meat supply chains need to be anticipating and planning to accommodate any future changes over the next 10 to 20 years."
He said SALRC also wanted researchers to hear the messages too, to help shape what they might be doing for the industry.
"If the industry is going to be facing these trends, or impacts, that will influence what researchers might need to do in the next 5-10 years as well," he said.
Conference facilitator, Paul Higgins, said he was looking forward to a wide-ranging and stimulating discussion where participants could actively and productively disagree with each other to explore new ideas.
"Rather than a 'I am right, you are wrong' interaction we will be taking a 'what if this happened' approach to help people explore different possible futures," Mr Higgins said.
"We have asked the speakers to prepare logical and coherent pathways as to why their vision of the future might come true and there will be plenty of time to challenge those stories and create new ones."
The Livestock 2022 Conference will be held at the Best Western Airport Motel and Convention Centre, Attwood.
Registrations are now open for the conference and more information is available via the SALRC website.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
