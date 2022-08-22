Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Varroa mite control upgraded to eradication focus

August 22 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Varroa focus now on euthanasia and disposal

The NSW Department of Primary Industries has upgraded its varroa mite eradication focus.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.