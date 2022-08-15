Goulburn-Murray Water's Water Efficiency Project recently reached a significant milestone - it's half way to completion.
GMW claims the project will generate 15.9 gigalitres in water savings annually, once completed in 2023.
Advertisement
Water Efficiency Project director Frank Fisseler said he was pleased with the progress, as the project was now generating more than half the proposed savings.
Read more: WEP generates first savings
Those savings are subject to a Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning's (DELWP) water savings audit.
GMW's Water Efficiency Project follows on from Connections.
Read more:
The WEP is comprised of various asset reconfigurations throughout the Goulburn-Murray Irrigation District (GMID), including the treatment of 1,021 outlets and more than 250km of channel, including the conversion of numerous sections into pipelines.
"Water is an increasingly valuable resource and it is crucial we create savings where possible," Mr Fisseler said.
"8GL of savings is substantial, but we still have plenty of work to go.
"Once we complete the project, we anticipate it will have improved irrigation standards for more than 1000 customers across the GMID."
The commonwealth is funding the $177.5 million Water Efficiency Project.
It's expected to achieve an estimated regional Gross Domestic Product increase of $167.5 million when complete.
The Project Team enjoyed a busy irrigation off-season between 15 May and 14 August 2022, including ongoing works to install two fully automated pumped pipelines in Kerang and Waaia.
G-MW was able to lower channels as needed across the GMID to allow staff to progress works in areas that would normally be below the water line.
The WEP is on track for completion in mid-2023.
To learn more about the project head to https://www.waterefficiencyproject.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.