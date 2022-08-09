A Merino stud in Coojar has celebrated a $20,000 private sale of a ram this past week.
Kelvyn displayed the ram this past Monday at the Glenelg Regional Merino Field Day.
The ram, KLN 210011, was part of an AI program sired from Glenlea Park 1120, with its fleece measuring 17.4 microns, a standard deviation of 2.7, a coefficient of variation of 15.5, and a comfort factor of 99.9 per cent.
Stud principal Kevin Beaton said the ram, KLN 210011, received the offer, which was too good to refuse.
"The progeny of the Glenlea Park ram had sheep that we were going to keep for ourselves, but we couldn't go past the offer," he said.
"We will collect semen and use him through AI."
Mr Beaton said his stud had significantly changed the shape of his sheep over the past few years.
"It was around 2014 when we started to change tour sheep up a bit and look for a sheep that's more of an all-purpose type of sheep with a bit more carcase," he said.
"We do like sheep with bold crimping wool that tests fine... with a good wool cutting ability, more early maturing, and can adapt to a ewe and different breeding programs, whether it be fat lambs, prime lambs or the maternal breeds."
The stud also sold ten rams at the Glenelg Regional Merino Field Day with his top-priced ram, Lot 46 210015, grossing $3800.
He said both his private sale and the prices received at the auction were "a good indication that the wool market are going well".
