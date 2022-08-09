Stock & Land
Victorian EPA fine Mt Cottrell agricultural contractor more than $9000 for failing to comply with odour investigation

Updated August 10 2022 - 4:06am, first published August 9 2022 - 8:00pm
FINE: Toohey Ag Contracting Pty Ltd were handed the $9087 fine by Victoria's Environmental Protection Authority for not providing any information on an odour coming from their property.

An agricultural company has been fined more than $9000 not complying with requests for information from Victoria's Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) officers.

