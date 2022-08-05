Dairy Australia will hold its online annual general meeting in late November.
Dairy farmers will have the opportunity to vote for two new directors and hear an update from DA chairman James Mann.
Advertisement
There are two vacancies for the Dairy Australia Board with the retirement of two directors, Paul Wood and Josephine Rozman.
The Dairy Australia board identified two areas of skills and experience required for incoming directors and two positions were advertised - one with finance and risk management skills and another with research, development and commercialisation skills.
DA board selection committee chair Tania Luckin said Andrew Maughan had been selected for the Finance and Risk Management vacancy, while Alan Bell had been chosen for the Research, Development and Commercialisation vacancy.
"Andrew Maughan brings a broad perspective and general business acumen, senior financial and commercial roles, high level strategic financial experience including operating and capital expenditure management, strong commercial judgement and high- evel corporate governance skills," Ms Lukin said.
"He has 24 years Board experience in 12 companies, serving as chair for seven of those organisations, mostly in the food and agribusiness sector, including being a director of Gardiner Foundation."
Mr Maughan grew up on a family farm near Tongala.
"As a Director of Gardiner Foundation for seven years, Andrew has engaged in dairy industry activities and events and interacting with dairy farmers and industry stakeholders," she said.
Alan Bell has substantial experience in managing a diverse portfolio of R&D / innovation programs, including 15 years of experience in leading large R&D organisations at Cornell University (USA) and CSIRO.
He was interim chief executive of Food Science Australia and interim chief of Food & Nutritional Sciences.
Mr Bell has also led or participated in numerous reviews of R&D programs with a wide range of scientists and producers.
Recently, he chaired the mid-term review of the DairyFeedbase program managed by Agriculture Victoria, Dairy Australia and the Gardiner Foundation.
Ms Lukin said Mr Bell grew up on a dairy farm in South Gippsland and received the Australasian Dairy Science Award in 2014 for his dairy research experience.
More information on the Director election process, including the processes for nominating a director are available on the DA website (dairyaustralia.com.au).
Member nominations for a director position must be received by 5pm (AEST) Wednesday August 31, 2022.
All levy payers are eligible to become members of DA and vote at general meetings.
Advertisement
A hotline (1800 004 377) and email address (membership@dairyaustralia.com.au) have been set up for levy payers to become a member or check their details are correct.
Member details need to be correct on the October 12, 2022 to participate in this year's AGM.
Information about how to participate in the AGM and instructions for voting will be provided closer to the date.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.