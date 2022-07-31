Stock & Land
New water ministers make a MINco meeting vital, says Shepparton MP

July 31 2022 - 9:00pm
MINco MEET: Shepparton Independent MP has urged state and federal Water Ministers to meet again soon.

Shepparton, Victoria, independent MP Suzanna Sheed has called on the Murray-Darling Basin Ministerial Council (MINco) to meet, as two thirds of the country's water ministers are new to the job.

