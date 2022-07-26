Stock & Land
Barber's Pole worm identified as a potential problem for Victorian sheep producers

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
July 26 2022 - 8:00am
WORM WATCH: ParaBoss executive officer Dr Deborah Maxwell has warned Victorian sheep producers to be on the lookout for Barber's Pole worm.

Agriculture Victoria and Paraboss head Deborah Maxwell have warned sheep producers to keep an eye out for Barber's Pole Worm, which usually less prevalent in the state than other areas.

