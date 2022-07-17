A reluctant starter has taken out this year's Sports Shear Victoria Open championships at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show.
Nhill shearer Josh Bone will now be part of a three-shearer team to represent Victoria, at the national titles, in Bendigo in late October.
Mr Bone said he stopped shearing, in February, and had only done about five days work in the six months leading up to the event.
"I actually wasn't going to go," Mr Bone said.
"But it was my dad and my sister (Kirsty Pollock) - who is so determined and passionate about this sport and believed in me when I didn't - who got me over there on the weekend."
He said he played golf on the Friday training day.
"On the Saturday I thought, all I have to do is shear, don't complicate things," he said.
"It turned out to be a great result and I was absolutely over the moon
"Not shearing, then coming in with a clear mind and shearing that well, I thought that was unreal."
He said his little brother, Brandon, who took out the senior shearing state title, also encouraged him.
"I said to Brandon, we can do this, mate and he said, 'we can, you are going to win'," he said.
Mr Bone said the cleanliness of his sheep, combined with his board points, helped him win the title.
"I was that much cleaner than the other guys," he said.
Sam Mackrill, the third place getter, finished shearing first and was two sheep ahead of Mr Bone.
"I knew, if I held my head and stuck to my plan, I should be right," he said.
"I am that excited to go to the nationals and I'm ready to have a go."
Mr Bone finished on 112.77 points, with Dan Mraz second on 113.68 points while Mr Mackrill scored 120.92 and Lee Harris finished on 123.9.
Sports Shear Victoria chief shearing judge Daryl Wallace said Mr Bone had been in champion Jason Wingfield's shadow for several years.
"We did miss it, we were really pleased with the way people have come back to it - we had Natimuk show, this year and got a good response," Mr Wallace said.
There were a lot of comments and response on how well the competition had returned, he said.
"It really was great to be doing it again."
Competitors were scored on the treatment of the wool, how much was left on the sheep, once the shearer had finished, as well as time taken to finish.
"There is no point in the farmer having his wool, which he has been growing for the last 12 months, running around in the paddock," Mr Wallace said.
Both Mr Bone and Mr Mraz's scores were very good, he said.
"I think the confidence this will give Josh is immense, it's a well-deserved win," he said.
"From Victoria's point of view we will definitely be competitive."
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
