Lethbridge contributor Cam Perdrisat has captured the moment a sheep came to inspect his work while operating a bulldozer near Geelong.
Mr Perdrisat, who runs Camshaft Farming and Mechanical, said it brought back childhood memories.
"Seeing the old Cat D7H dozer working on the farm brought back a lot of memories from when I was a kid riding around in it with Dad or his boss Reg," he said.
"It seems a lot smaller than I remember."
He said a sheep came to inspect the dozer work and after some looking around "we were told the work was of a reasonable standard and that we could continue," he said jokingly.
East Gippslander Hannah Perkins, who runs The Kelpie Clan on Instagram, snapped a cracking photo of her five Kelpies near Bairnsdale.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
