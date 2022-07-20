The 63rd annual conference for the Grassland Society of Southern Australia was held at Lardner Park, south-east of Melbourne, from 12-14 July.
Industry experts came together to present and learn up-to-date information on pasture management and diversity, the impacts and benefits of soil carbon for on farm businesses and pasture protection, as well as a number of Q&A opportunities and local farm tours.
Carbon Count chief executive Philip Mulvey presented a session on carbon accounting and how best to utilise it for farm businesses.
Mr Mulvey provided an holistic overview of the benefits of carbon utilisation and how it is connected to better biodiversity on farms, as well as its impacts on farm productivity and profitability.
Mr Mulvey said while there is a strong potential for farm businesses to make financial gains out of selling carbon, the main reason many farmers focus on their carbon accounting is increased productivity.
"The reason many farmers have started doing it include better pasture usage, improved fertility and improved drought resistance," he said.
Mr Mulvey said a focus on retaining soil carbon resulted in stronger pasture and vegetation fertility and greater moisture retention in the environment which, in turn, means a less severe droughts when the longer La Nina weather cycle changes.
"This cycle of multiple wet years is a rare occurrence and we need to take advantage of it and hold the greenness in the land for as long as we can," he said.
The Grasslands conference also included visits to two Gippsland farms where attendees were taken on a farm tour and a paddock presentation on the workings of the farms with a focus on pasture and feed utilisation.
Labertouche Angus cattle farmer Tim Wilson hosted the group on his operation.
Conference attendees were treated to a thorough immersion in Mr Wilson's operation as he explained the workings of his business from his entry into life as a farmer, through his focus on pasture improvements and renovations, as well as his recent purchase of 300 neighboring acres.
Mr Wilson said his operation concentrated on producing completely grass-fed Angus cattle, so his focus remained on maintaining a pasture-based system with the ability to create the required nutrients for his animals in a high rainfall environment where mud can create significant issues through winter.
He said his recent purchase of 300 acres would require continued pasture renovation which was a focal point for his operation along with silage collection, grazing rotations and good paddock management and maintenance.
Rob is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land, covering agricultural issues across Victoria. He grew up on a property in western Victoria and has a strong interest in livestock industries. Email: rob.muirhead@stockandland.com.au
