WorkSafe Victoria and the Country Club Hub recognise the integral role of footy-playing farmers to their local clubs and are on the hunt for footy's favourite farmer.
In partnership with AFL Victoria and Netball Victoria, WorkSafe Victoria are calling clubs to nominate a local farmer who contributes to their club and community.
Advertisement
In 50 words or less, nominator are asked to describe how their farmer's contribution to community sport makes them deserving of the title 'Footy's Favourite Farmer'.
Nominations are open until July 25th and can be submitted here .
The overall winner, set to be announced in September, will receive $10,000 worth of safety improvements tailored to the winner's farm, along with another $10,000 for safety improvements at their local club.
In the lead-up to the major prize announcement in September, monthly farmer winners will be announced and will each receive a Footy's Favourite Farmer shirt, a football and a quadbike operator protective device (OPD).
READ MORE:
Monthly winners are announced on the Country Club Hub Facebook page and that farmer's local club will also receive a merchandise pack of footballs and netballs.
The competition was designed to highlight the importance of farmers and footy clubs to local communities and the need for continued focus of farm safety.
WorkSafe executive director for external affairs Sam Jenkin said famers and farm workers were integral to local communities and weekend sport was a great way to promote workplace safety in regional areas.
"There's such a joy that comes from being a part of country footy and netball - whether that's through playing, coaching or volunteering," he said.
"That's why we want to help farmers, their families and workers stay safe on the job - so they can get back to doing more of the things they love."
WorkSafe Victoria stated four lives have already been lost in agriculture workplaces in 2022, following a total of 542 people working in the sector who placed worker's compensation claims in 2021.
"Farmers know their land better than anybody, but experience doesn't make you invincible," Mr Jenkin said.
"We're not here to tell farmers what to do; we're here to help farmers prioritise safety, and to highlight that deaths and injuries on-farm are preventable, not inevitable."
Rob is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land, covering agricultural issues across Victoria. He grew up on a property in western Victoria and has a strong interest in livestock industries. Email: rob.muirhead@stockandland.com.au
Rob is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land, covering agricultural issues across Victoria. He grew up on a property in western Victoria and has a strong interest in livestock industries. Email: rob.muirhead@stockandland.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.