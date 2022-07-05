The auction of nine bales of specially selected wool has raised more than $27,000 for the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) via a number of auctions across the nation last week.
The money was raised by the AWN, formerly known as Australian Wool Network, at a number of selling centres across the country and adds to the $240,000 that has been raised for the charity care of a partnership that spans 19 years.
Two bales sold in Sydney made more than $9500, while two bales in Melbourne sold for more than $6900.
Over in Fremantle, AWN sold three bales for just a touch more than $5600 and Dyson Jones Fremantle sold two bales which returned $5300.
AWN Southern NSW wool technical officer and auctioneer Cassie Baile said it was great once again to sell on behalf of the RFDS.
"We offered two bales of 16-micron wool which had been specially selected from the NSW rehandle,'' she said.
"There was good support for the line between multiple buyers with the successful bidder being Endeavour Wool at 2520 cents a kilogram greasy.
Victorian wool technical manager and senior auctioneer Jeff Denny also sold two bales of 17.7-micron wool to Stephen Bryce who was purchasing on behalf of PJ Morris.
"The trade rallied to the room to witness the auction and the bales were knocked down for 1750c/kg greasy,'' he said.
"I called a high price on the valuation and the buyer came in," he said.
Exporter Endeavour Wool bought up in Western Australia too, where AWN offered three bales of 18.7-micron wool with a yield of 60.7 and length of 91 millimetres.
AWN Western Australia wool manager Greg Tilbrook said there was good support in the auction room out west with the bidding reaching 1120c/kg.
"Endeavour Wool buyer Steve Noa was very happy with the result," he said
"The RFDS is a very appropriate charity for us to support as it supports country people.''
There was also good competition when Western Australian-based Dyson Jones offered two 15.3-micron bales.
RFDS south eastern section chief medical officer Randall Greenberg said the donations will help keep the charity do their fine work.
"These donations help us to continue delivering vital health care services to people across the outback, including mental health, primary healthcare and life-saving emergency medical retrievals,'' he said.
