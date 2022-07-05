Stock & Land
Royal Flying Doctor Service receives donations raised through AWN charity auctions

July 5 2022 - 2:00am
CHARITY AUCTION: West Australian AWN wool manager Greg Tilbrook who said there was great support from buyers in raising funds for the Royal Flying Doctors Service.

The auction of nine bales of specially selected wool has raised more than $27,000 for the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) via a number of auctions across the nation last week.

