Gayle Tierney will become the new Victorian Agriculture Minister when she is sworn in to her new portfolio on Monday.
The new portfolio will be in addition to her current training and skills and higher education roles.
Advertisement
Ms Tierney replaced Mary-Anne Thomas, who shifted into the health portfolio due to the resignations of four senior ministers on Friday.
"As our health system continues to recover from the pandemic, Mary-Anne Thomas will become Minister for Health and Minister for Ambulance Services," Premier Daniel Andrews said.
The cabinet reshuffle meant a promotion for several backbench MPs.
READ MORE:
Regarding regional-centric portfolios, upper house MP Harriet Shing has been promoted into the ministry and will look after the water and regional development portfolios.
Member for Carrum Sonya Kilkenny will become the new Fishing and Boating Minister, while Ben Carroll will remain the Public Transport and Roads Safety Minister.
However he will add the portfolios of business precincts and industry support to his workload.
Lily D'Ambrosio will continue in her roles as both Energy and Environment Minister.
Other new members of the ministry will include the Member for Pascoe Vale Lizzie Blandthorn, who will become Planning Minister, and the former Speaker Colin Brooks will be Child Protection and Family Services Minister and Disability, Ageing and Carers Minister.
Member for Oakleigh Steve Dimopoulos will take on the tourism, sport, major events and creative industries portfolios.
"These appointments bring the number of women in the Victorian Cabinet to 14 - more than any other Australian jurisdiction - with three of the four parliamentary leadership positions also filled by women," Mr Andrews said.
The new ministry will be sworn in on Monday, with Jacinta Allen being sworn in as Deputy Premier, replacing James Merlino.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.