Goulburn-Murray Water customers have received some good news with the release of the water corporations 2022-23 Price List.
Despite inflation running at 5.1 per cent for 2022, GMW's prices are only increasing by an average of 2pc.
Water Delivery Services general manager Warren Blyth said keeping the price increase below inflation had been the work of a number of efficiencies GMW had made in recent years.
"We are now approaching the three-year mark in our 2020-24 Pricing Submission," Mr Blyth said.
"Through our Pricing Submission in 2019 and 2020, we worked hard to reduce costs and implemented several important changes to our tariff structure.
"These actions enabled us to propose a landmark reduction in our revenue requirement, and pass these savings onto customers."
Most customers would have already seen an average 10pc drop in the price of their bills.
"Our pricing for this period is based on revenue of $440 million over the four-year period - around $65 million lower than the previous four-year period," Mr Blyth said.
The prices in the 2022-23 Price List will be in effect from 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2023.
Customers will receive their 2021/22 fixed charges bills from the end of July to early August.
The recently released 2021/22 price list is available on GMW's website at www.gmwater.com.au/price-list
