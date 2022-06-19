Fancy selling your little farm for $38,990 an acre?
That's what the owner of two small properties on the outskirts of Geelong has achieved in the past week.
Advertisement
Two small properties at Barrabool sold to the same local Geelong family at auction for $7.525 million.
One farm was 33ha (82ac) and the adjoining block took in 45ha (111ac).
Neither block has a house on it, and the land is currently used to graze cattle.
One of the "Bird Rock" farms was the home of the former McAdam Park motocross circuit.
Agents from Charles Stewart Real Estate said the result revealed the demand for top quality rural lifestyle blocks remained red hot.
Both blocks offered views of the Melbourne skyline (just over an hour travel time away) and the nearby granite peaks of the You Yangs.
Bird Rock 1 offered rolling pasture country with a single paddock, two dams and a licensed bore.
Importantly it also had two large rainwater tanks and access to power.
The larger Bird Rock 2 offered improved pastures divided into three main paddocks, two dams and as new steel cattle yards with crush and ramp.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.