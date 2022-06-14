Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Sustainable and productive focus for Gippsland dairy farmer

June 14 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOOKING TO THE FUTURE: Innovations include a 60KW solar power for the dairy, automated irrigation, and a three-way cross-breeding program.

Ross Anderson is happy to be continuing the tradition to farm sustainably, which is in the DNA of the family who farm in the State's dairy hearltand in Gippsland.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.