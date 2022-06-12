Peninsula Fresh Organics has received a six-figure to help implement plans for more efficient irrigation and infrastructure.
The Victorian based family has properties at Baxter, and on the border at Barham, NSW.
Peninsula Fresh Organics said it would use the $300,000 grant to implement plans to transform its irrigation infrastructure at both properties.
The family-run business estimates the upgrades will save about 60 million litres of water a year, as well as prevent nutrient runoff into local waterways.
In addition to irrigation improvements, the company also plans to build a cool room to improve product shelf life.
Peninsula Fresh Organics director Wayne Shields said the "grant will allow us to finalise a project that will have a significant impact on our environmental and business sustainability".
"With this grant we reduce our environmental footprint through substantial water savings and prevention of nutrient loss, while also improving produce quality," he said.
This grant is one of six announced nationally by Coles as part of Coles Nurture Fund.
Coles Group chief executive Steven Cain said he was pleased farmers were able to tackle sustainability on their properties.
"We're delighted...to help drive innovation and generational sustainability on Australian farms," he said.
Coles chef and ambassador Curtis Stone said "it is exciting to see our Aussie farmers and producers consistently showcase innovations that contribute to a more sustainable future for our agricultural sector."
